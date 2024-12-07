Fmr LLC Has $62.52 Million Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,248,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,191,913 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $62,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,732.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 192.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 713.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 27.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $23.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $225.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

