Fmr LLC Has $63.37 Million Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,298,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Methode Electronics worth $63,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 228.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 273,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 190,203 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,802 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Methode Electronics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director David P. Blom purchased 9,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,749.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,710.11. This represents a 33.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 8,800 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,538.60. This represents a 51.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MEI opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.90%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

