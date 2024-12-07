Fmr LLC Has $64.98 Million Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,050,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,962 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $64,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Game Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 1,633.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.24). International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.34%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

