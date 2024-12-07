Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,640 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $62,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $81.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.49. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAE. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAE

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.