Fmr LLC Sells 78,051 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,051 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $65,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 767.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

