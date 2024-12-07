Fmr LLC Trims Stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,688 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $65,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 72,300.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in St. Joe by 163.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

JOE stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.14. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

In other St. Joe news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 343,400 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $18,354,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,396,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,849,552.80. This trade represents a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.05 per share, for a total transaction of $89,919.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,933.65. The trade was a 2.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,400 shares of company stock worth $23,953,600. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

