Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS) Insider David Daly Buys 3,084 Shares

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) insider David Daly purchased 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 645 ($8.22) per share, with a total value of £19,891.80 ($25,359.26).

Frasers Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of LON:FRAS opened at GBX 638 ($8.13) on Friday. Frasers Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 626.50 ($7.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 949.50 ($12.10). The firm has a market cap of £2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 780.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 830.66.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 51 ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Frasers Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 22.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frasers Group Plc will post 87.0607029 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.30) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Friday.

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

