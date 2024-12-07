FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Nutrien Issued By Raymond James

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.92. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.50.

Nutrien Stock Performance

TSE NTR opened at C$67.88 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$60.74 and a 52-week high of C$83.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$66.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutrien news, Director Keith Martell purchased 1,250 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$65.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,537.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thompson acquired 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.99 per share, with a total value of C$31,355.10. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,390 shares of company stock worth $346,265 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.13%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.