FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Thryv Issued By William Blair

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Thryv in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.05). The consensus estimate for Thryv’s current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on THRY. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66. Thryv has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $671.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.12). Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $179.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Thryv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,425,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,486,000 after purchasing an additional 71,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Thryv by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 407,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 27,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Thryv by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 355,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 174,090 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

