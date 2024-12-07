GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) & StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Critical Comparison

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GCM Grosvenor and StepStone Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 4 1 0 2.20 StepStone Group 0 4 3 0 2.43

GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus target price of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.73%. StepStone Group has a consensus target price of $64.36, suggesting a potential upside of 6.89%. Given StepStone Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

99.9% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of StepStone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of StepStone Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor 3.08% -73.06% 14.43% StepStone Group N/A 11.18% 5.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and StepStone Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $469.00 million 4.98 $12.77 million ($0.06) -205.67 StepStone Group $800.28 million 8.66 $58.09 million $0.60 100.35

StepStone Group has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor. GCM Grosvenor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StepStone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. GCM Grosvenor pays out -733.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StepStone Group pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. GCM Grosvenor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StepStone Group has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StepStone Group beats GCM Grosvenor on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCM Grosvenor

(Get Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to do seed investments in small, emerging, and diverse private equity firms. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. It prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, advanced electronics, information technology, biosciences, and advanced materials. It focuses on Ohio and the Midwest region. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. GCM Grosvenor Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia, Australia and Europe.

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, power, utilities consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, clean energy/renewables, transport, social, natural capital, infrastructure, corporate, real estate, credit and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.