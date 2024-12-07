GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Up 1.9% After Analyst Upgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $420.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $350.50 and last traded at $350.26. Approximately 496,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,438,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.75.
GEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.19.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.45.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
