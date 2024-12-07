Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GEI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.70.
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
