Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $53,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Grab by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Grab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

GRAB opened at $5.14 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -257.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRAB. Barclays boosted their price objective on Grab from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

