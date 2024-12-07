Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,037,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,532 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSR opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.62.

CRSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

