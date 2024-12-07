GMS (NYSE:GMS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $102.29, but opened at $100.00. GMS shares last traded at $98.99, with a volume of 161,849 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,834.36. This represents a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc increased its position in GMS by 71.5% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 374.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of GMS by 16.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter worth $1,437,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter worth $12,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.02.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

