GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Price Up 0.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $224.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. GoDaddy traded as high as $209.90 and last traded at $208.46. 223,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,460,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.15.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.57.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $466,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,297,553.60. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $526,601.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at $17,658,272. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,925 shares of company stock worth $4,237,184. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 417,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,565,000 after buying an additional 38,511 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 38.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $922,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in GoDaddy by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

