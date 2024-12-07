Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Robert Hudson Buys 64 Shares

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hudson bought 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £148.48 ($189.29).

Get Grainger alerts:

Grainger Stock Performance

LON GRI opened at GBX 233 ($2.97) on Friday. Grainger plc has a twelve month low of GBX 218.50 ($2.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 278.80 ($3.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,183.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 239.04.

Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 5.01 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.54. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRI shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 299 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 336 ($4.28) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on Grainger

About Grainger

(Get Free Report)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.