Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $71.50, but opened at $68.01. Greif shares last traded at $69.58, with a volume of 72,010 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Greif had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Greif from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Greif in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Greif by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Greif by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 302,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 40,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

