Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 6,573.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 849,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,267,000 after purchasing an additional 836,623 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,080,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 795,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,933,000 after buying an additional 343,214 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,445,000 after buying an additional 235,535 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 880.4% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 245,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after acquiring an additional 220,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE opened at $81.16 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.57 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 9.10%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

