HC Wainwright Comments on Agenus’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agenus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($12.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. Agenus has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $83.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the second quarter worth about $106,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

