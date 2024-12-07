HC Wainwright Has Positive Outlook for ARWR FY2029 Earnings

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2029 EPS estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share.

ARWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

