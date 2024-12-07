HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Outlook for ARWR Earnings

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.92). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.31) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

ARWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $39.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

