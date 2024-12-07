Head to Head Review: Bath & Body Works (BBWI) and Its Rivals

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bath & Body Works to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bath & Body Works and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bath & Body Works
|1
|6
|9
|0
|2.50
|Bath & Body Works Competitors
|95
|874
|1506
|62
|2.61
Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus price target of $41.88, suggesting a potential upside of 14.41%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.40%. Given Bath & Body Works’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than its rivals.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Risk & Volatility
Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works’ rivals have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Bath & Body Works and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bath & Body Works
|$7.43 billion
|$878.00 million
|8.93
|Bath & Body Works Competitors
|$8.75 billion
|$153.35 million
|-5.88
Bath & Body Works’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bath & Body Works. Bath & Body Works is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Bath & Body Works pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bath & Body Works pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 26.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Profitability
This table compares Bath & Body Works and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bath & Body Works
|12.43%
|-44.03%
|14.45%
|Bath & Body Works Competitors
|-22.68%
|-59.62%
|0.87%
Summary
Bath & Body Works beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc. operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements. The company was formerly known as L Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Bath & Body Works, Inc. in August 2021. Bath & Body Works, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.
