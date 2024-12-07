Head-To-Head Review: Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) & Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG)

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cosmos Group and Mogo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mogo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mogo has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 299.44%. Given Mogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cosmos Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

14.8% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cosmos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Mogo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cosmos Group and Mogo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $620,000.00 0.00 -$77.34 million N/A N/A Mogo $70.32 million 0.52 -$13.25 million ($0.47) -3.20

Mogo has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Group and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group N/A N/A -78.39% Mogo -22.05% -15.34% -6.49%

Summary

Mogo beats Cosmos Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. focuses on the physical artworks and collectibles business in Hong Kong and internationally. It operates online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company is based in Singapore.

About Mogo

(Get Free Report)

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

