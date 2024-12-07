Head-To-Head Review: Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) & Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG)

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Cosmos Group and Mogo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cosmos Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Mogo
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Mogo has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 299.44%. Given Mogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than Cosmos Group.
Risk & Volatility
Institutional and Insider Ownership
14.8% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cosmos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Mogo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Cosmos Group and Mogo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cosmos Group
|$620,000.00
|0.00
|-$77.34 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Mogo
|$70.32 million
|0.52
|-$13.25 million
|($0.47)
|-3.20
Mogo has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group.
Profitability
This table compares Cosmos Group and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cosmos Group
|N/A
|N/A
|-78.39%
|Mogo
|-22.05%
|-15.34%
|-6.49%
Summary
Mogo beats Cosmos Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Cosmos Group
Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. focuses on the physical artworks and collectibles business in Hong Kong and internationally. It operates online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company is based in Singapore.
About Mogo
Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
