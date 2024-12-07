HealthEquity (HQY) to Release Earnings on Monday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $105.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $99,847.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,642.40. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,582.62. This represents a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

