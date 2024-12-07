Hello Group (MOMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $2.13. Hello Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hello Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hello Group Price Performance

Hello Group stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $980.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

