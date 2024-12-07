HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $5.68 Average PT from Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.68.

Get HUYA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.80 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.70 price target on shares of HUYA in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $5.90 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUYA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA Stock Up 3.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of HUYA by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in HUYA by 162.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 106,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the second quarter worth approximately $5,197,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 330,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,166,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. HUYA has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $771.49 million, a PE ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 0.60.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.