HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $5.68 Average PT from Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.68.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.80 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.70 price target on shares of HUYA in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $5.90 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
HUYA stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. HUYA has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $771.49 million, a PE ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 0.60.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About HUYA
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
