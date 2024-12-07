Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,224,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 7.04% of Immunome worth $61,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Immunome in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Immunome by 9.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Lechleider acquired 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $149,831.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,831.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $230,223.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,090.76. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 102,862 shares of company stock valued at $978,045 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immunome stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMNM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Immunome in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunome currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

