Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Price Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $43.55 and last traded at $43.87. 222,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 765,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.66.

Specifically, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 319,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,491,223.37. This represents a 38.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,630,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INOD shares. StockNews.com raised Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innodata presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 2.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOD. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innodata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innodata by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

