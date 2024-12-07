Insider Buying: CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Casey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,497.20).

Shares of LON CYN opened at GBX 198.50 ($2.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 11.93. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc has a 1 year low of GBX 151.50 ($1.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 207 ($2.64). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 192.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 186.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.79 million, a P/E ratio of -992.50 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

