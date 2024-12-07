Insider Buying: Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Insider Acquires 139 Shares of Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis bought 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £150.12 ($191.38).

Ithaca Energy Stock Performance

LON ITH opened at GBX 106.60 ($1.36) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 888.33. Ithaca Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 94.38 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 157 ($2.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.33.

Ithaca Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.56%. This is a boost from Ithaca Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. Ithaca Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23,333.33%.

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

