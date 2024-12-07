Insider Buying: The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) Insider Buys 1,022 Shares of Stock

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) insider Julie Tankard purchased 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 972 ($12.39) per share, for a total transaction of £9,933.84 ($12,664.25).

The Biotech Growth Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 939 ($11.97) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 996.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 998.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £301.70 million, a PE ratio of 453.62 and a beta of 0.50. The Biotech Growth Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 772 ($9.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,068.36 ($13.62).

About The Biotech Growth Trust

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

