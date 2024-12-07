Insider Buying: The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) Insider Buys 1,022 Shares of Stock

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) insider Julie Tankard purchased 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 972 ($12.39) per share, for a total transaction of £9,933.84 ($12,664.25).
The Biotech Growth Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 939 ($11.97) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 996.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 998.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £301.70 million, a PE ratio of 453.62 and a beta of 0.50. The Biotech Growth Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 772 ($9.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,068.36 ($13.62).
About The Biotech Growth Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Biotech Growth Trust
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.