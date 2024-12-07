Insider Selling: Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Nick Clark sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £40,000 ($50,994.39).
Aukett Swanke Group Stock Performance
LON:AUK opened at GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.33. Aukett Swanke Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.80 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.56.
Aukett Swanke Group Company Profile
