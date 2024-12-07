Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 8.5% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 19.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after buying an additional 69,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

