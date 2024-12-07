Investors Buy High Volume of U.S. Global Jets ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 29,571 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 62% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,199 call options.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JETS. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 186.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 92,939 shares during the period.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JETS opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.