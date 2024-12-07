Investors Purchase Large Volume of Nano-X Imaging Call Options (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 7,980 call options on the company. This is an increase of 242% compared to the typical volume of 2,333 call options.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging Stock Up 27.7 %

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.02. Nano-X Imaging has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth about $124,000. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.