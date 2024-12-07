IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,634,000 after buying an additional 211,653 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,046,000 after acquiring an additional 86,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after acquiring an additional 804,963 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in IQVIA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,514,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

IQVIA stock opened at $202.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

