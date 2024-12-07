Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $15.01. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Iris Energy shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 4,568,849 shares changing hands.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Capital raised Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on IREN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Iris Energy Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Iris Energy
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.