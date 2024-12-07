Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $15.01. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Iris Energy shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 4,568,849 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Capital raised Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter worth about $779,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Iris Energy by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after buying an additional 576,726 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 71.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 457,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 190,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the third quarter worth $608,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

