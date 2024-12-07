JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $30.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VTLE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Vital Energy Price Performance

NYSE VTLE opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.19. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $459.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.58 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $285,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,306.64. This represents a 11.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $155,481.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at $796,538.76. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,168 shares of company stock worth $502,017. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 2,590.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

