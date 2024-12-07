Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Head to Head Analysis

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Kearny Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $11.71 million 3.63 $1.46 million $0.40 36.88 Kearny Financial $326.88 million 1.58 -$86.67 million ($1.45) -5.52

Profitability

Mid-Southern Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kearny Financial. Kearny Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Kearny Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 9.43% 3.08% 0.45% Kearny Financial -27.43% 3.05% 0.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mid-Southern Bancorp and Kearny Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kearny Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kearny Financial has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.61%. Given Kearny Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kearny Financial pays out -30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kearny Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp beats Kearny Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans, such as multi-family and nonresidential real estate mortgage loans, commercial term loans and lines of credit, one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; loans to individuals, builders, or developers for the construction of multi-family residential buildings or commercial real estate, or for the construction or renovation of one- to four-family residences; overdraft lines of credit; and personal loans. In addition, it engages in the investment activities. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

