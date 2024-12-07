KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NWE

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2024

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWEFree Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for NorthWestern Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern Energy Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.06 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWE. Bank of America started coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NWE opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,968,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,504,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,302,000 after buying an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after buying an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.08%.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.