KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NWE

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for NorthWestern Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern Energy Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.06 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWE. Bank of America started coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NWE opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,968,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,504,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,302,000 after buying an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after buying an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.08%.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.