KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for EIX

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Edison International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81. Edison International has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.50%.

In other Edison International news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 38.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

