KeyCorp Expects Stronger Earnings for CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.63%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

