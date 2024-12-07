KeyCorp Has Bearish Forecast for NextEra Energy Q4 Earnings

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEE. Bank of America lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $154.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 89,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 39,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 465,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.