KeyCorp Predicts Dominion Energy’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dominion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on D. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:D opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

