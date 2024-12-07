KeyCorp Weighs in on Dominion Energy’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $61.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 282.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

