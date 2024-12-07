Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $25.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 727,263 shares of company stock valued at $18,075,634 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

