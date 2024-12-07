Leerink Partners Cuts Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $18.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Leerink Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

RLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.59. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 6,802 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $41,220.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,729.46. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,377,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,230,000 after buying an additional 1,000,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,446,000 after buying an additional 51,810 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,499,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 492,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after buying an additional 367,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,989,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.