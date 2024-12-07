Leerink Partnrs Issues Pessimistic Outlook for GPCR Earnings

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Structure Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPCR. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.07 and a beta of -3.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 60.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

