Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Holdings Raised by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.23% of Light & Wonder worth $18,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNW. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 59.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 2.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 116,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 408,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.52 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNW. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Light & Wonder to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.36.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

